You are here:

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli accuses Mahesh Bhatt of hurling a shoe at actress during Woh Lamhe preview

FP Staff

Apr 17, 2019 10:28:18 IST

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, seems to continue her tirade against Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan on social media. Chandel brought in Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt into the argument by stating that Bhatt threw a "chappal" (shoe) at the actress.

In a bid to defend her sister Kangana, Chandel accused Bhatt of the act. She also stated that Bhatt had hurled the shoe at Kangana, then, only a 19-year-old, at the preview of her film Woh Lamhe.

Kangana Ranauts sister Rangoli accuses Mahesh Bhatt of hurling a shoe at actress during Woh Lamhe preview

Rangoli Chandel (left) and Kangana Ranaut. Image from Facebook

Chandel's attack on Mahesh Bhatt came after Soni Razdan, in an indirect reply (now deleted) to Chandel's previous tweet, wrote about the actress, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ... ?"

Kangana's sister went on with her rant against Alia, replying to a tweet claiming Kangana was "jealous" of Alia. Chandel sarcastically said, "Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense... Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills."

Chandel even referred to rumours that Kangana had taken over her account to post these messages saying, if indeed Kangana would have, the actress would have "set the place on fire."

Earlier on Tuesday, Chandel had lashed out at actor Randeep Hooda when he voiced his support for his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 10:28:18 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kangana Ranaut , Mahesh Bhatt , QnA , Randeep Hooda , Rangoli Chandel , Soni Razdan

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather conditions, and why she's proud of Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather conditions, and why she's proud of Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar says he would 'surely' direct Kangana Ranaut, dubs her as 'one of the best actresses we have'

Karan Johar says he would 'surely' direct Kangana Ranaut, dubs her as 'one of the best actresses we have'