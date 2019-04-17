Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli accuses Mahesh Bhatt of hurling a shoe at actress during Woh Lamhe preview

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, seems to continue her tirade against Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan on social media. Chandel brought in Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt into the argument by stating that Bhatt threw a "chappal" (shoe) at the actress.

In a bid to defend her sister Kangana, Chandel accused Bhatt of the act. She also stated that Bhatt had hurled the shoe at Kangana, then, only a 19-year-old, at the preview of her film Woh Lamhe.

Chandel's attack on Mahesh Bhatt came after Soni Razdan, in an indirect reply (now deleted) to Chandel's previous tweet, wrote about the actress, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ... ?"

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Kangana's sister went on with her rant against Alia, replying to a tweet claiming Kangana was "jealous" of Alia. Chandel sarcastically said, "Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense... Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills."

Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd) @nina11_arora https://t.co/3aFeYanrN3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(contd)....whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Chandel even referred to rumours that Kangana had taken over her account to post these messages saying, if indeed Kangana would have, the actress would have "set the place on fire."

About Kangana taking over my account .... I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire 😂😂😂😂😂 @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Chandel had lashed out at actor Randeep Hooda when he voiced his support for his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 10:28:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.