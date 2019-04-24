Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel launches fresh attack on Alia Bhatt, calls her out for keeping silent

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been launching fresh bouts of criticism targetting Alia Bhatt and her family. Even though Alia Bhatt has maintained a graceful stance despite their hurtful comments, it looks like the sisters are not done yet.

Chandel took to her official Twitter account on Tuesday and launched a fresh attack against Bhatt in a series of tweets where she wrote, “I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now.”

People arnt stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral everyday... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep , as if people are idiots not to see through this... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘ main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange , if you take a leaf from Papa Jo’s book obviously it will be melodramatic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

Chandel had previously dragged Bhatt’s parents — filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan — into the controversy and made some controversial comments about them.

Chandel's rant through her Twitter account comes as a response to Bhatt’s statements made to media on Monday where she said, “My family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don’t want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself everyday,” she replied. The actor also said she would rather focus on her career and added, “I should not pay attention to what people say or don’t say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that’s my stand,” said Bhatt.

In her tweets, Chandel even accused Bhatt of nepotism and took a dig at her for her British citizenship.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 17:32:15 IST

