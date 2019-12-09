Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top honours for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
The Star Screen Awards 2019 were held in Mumbai on 16 December. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others.
The night's big winners were Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, receiving recognition in multiple award categories. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his iconic villainous roles, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Singh and Bhatt took the Best Actor and Best Actress trophy once again for their work in Gully Boy. The two had won these accolades last year for Padmavaat and Raazi.
Here is a complete list of winners:
Best Actor (Male)
Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Best Actor (Female) Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience! @arjunbhasin @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @ritesh_sid @tigerbabyfilms @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @siddhantchaturvedi @itsvijayvarma @ankurtewari Thank you thank you #starscreenawards2019 ⭐️ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on
Best Director (Critics Choice)
Anubhav Sinha for Article 15
And then they came home. Best Film. Best Director. Best Actor. Best Screenwriting. #Article15 #StarScreenAwards. pic.twitter.com/wRzyWHwBp8
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 8, 2019
Best Director Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Supporting Actor (Male) Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh
Baat Nayi Award Lukka Chuppi
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) Ayushmann Khurrana
Best actor (critics) for #Article15 and #Bala Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir and @amarkaushik respectively. #StarScreenAwards #gratitude A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Most Promising Actor (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female)
Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Yami Gautam for Bala
Most Promising Debut Director
Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Sachet Tandon for 'Bekhyali' from Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal – 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Kalank
Thank you #StarScreenAwards jury and audiences for the award and honour. Couldn’t be there tonight as I was out of town. But I am so overjoyed! #GharMorePardesiya is a very special song for me. Thank you @ipritamofficial da for this gem!
Best Music
Kabir Singh and Gully Boy
Best Lyrics
'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy
Best Dialogues
Gully Boy
Best Story
Article 15
Best Action
War
Best Editing
War
Best Cinematography
Gully Boy
Best Choreography
War – 'Ghungroo Song'
Best Production Design
Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award
Prem Chopra
Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 09:08:08 IST