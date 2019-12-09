You are here:

Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top honours for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

The Star Screen Awards 2019 were held in Mumbai on 16 December. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others.

The night's big winners were Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, receiving recognition in multiple award categories. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his iconic villainous roles, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Singh and Bhatt took the Best Actor and Best Actress trophy once again for their work in Gully Boy. The two had won these accolades last year for Padmavaat and Raazi.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Best Actor (Male)

Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor (Female) Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Director (Critics Choice)

Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Best Director Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Supporting Actor (Male) Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh

Baat Nayi Award Lukka Chuppi

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Most Promising Actor (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female)

Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Yami Gautam for Bala

Most Promising Debut Director

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon for 'Bekhyali' from Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal – 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Kalank

View this post on Instagram

Thank you #StarScreenAwards jury and audiences for the award and honour. Couldn’t be there tonight as I was out of town. But I am so overjoyed! #GharMorePardesiya is a very special song for me. Thank you @ipritamofficial da for this gem!

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:01am PST

Best Music

Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics

'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy

Best Dialogues

Gully Boy

Best Story

Article 15

Best Action

War

Best Editing

War

Best Cinematography

Gully Boy

Best Choreography

War – 'Ghungroo Song'

Best Production Design

Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 09:08:08 IST