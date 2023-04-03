Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar set to beat Saaho (Hindi) to become Shraddha Kapoor's second-highest grosser of all time
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Despite the arrival of big competitors like Bholaa, Dasara and Hollywood movies, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continued to remain steady at the box office.
The rom-com earned Rs 3.47 crore in its fourth weekend and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 138.92 crore. While it has already surpassed the business of Stree (Rs 129.90 crore), it will soon cross the collections of Saaho (Hindi), Rs 142.95 crore to become Shraddha Kapoor’s second-highest grosser of all time after Chhichhore (Rs 153.09 crore).
Fourth weekend of #RanbirKapoor s #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar
Fri ₹ 0.72 Cr
Sat ₹ 1.24 Cr
Sun ₹ 1.51 Cr
Total ₹ 3.47 Cr
Grand Total ₹ 138.92 Cr
— RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) April 3, 2023
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is his fourth-highest grosser after Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva (Rs 257.44 crore) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 190.03 crore).
View this post on Instagram
Since there are holidays in the coming days of Mahavir Jayanti and Ramadan, we can expect TJMM to get benefit at the ticket windows. The film has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office with over Rs 40 crore coming from the international markets. It has become the second Bollywood film of 2023 to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.
Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, the film also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary in key roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bholaa: Ajay Devgn delivers a perfect masala big screen entertainer
While the core story is an emotional drama, actor-director Ajay Devgn beautifully blends Bholaa with thrilling sequences and amazingly choreographed action sequences.
Explained: Why Ant-Man 3 crushed at the box office despite getting the biggest opening in the series
Marvel Cinematic Universe had a shaky start to its fifth phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Hollywood dominates Bollywood: 'Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4 to take bigger opening than Bheed,' says trade expert
Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 has garnered amazing response in its advance booking across the country.