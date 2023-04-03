Despite the arrival of big competitors like Bholaa, Dasara and Hollywood movies, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continued to remain steady at the box office.

The rom-com earned Rs 3.47 crore in its fourth weekend and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 138.92 crore. While it has already surpassed the business of Stree (Rs 129.90 crore), it will soon cross the collections of Saaho (Hindi), Rs 142.95 crore to become Shraddha Kapoor’s second-highest grosser of all time after Chhichhore (Rs 153.09 crore).

Fourth weekend of #RanbirKapoor s #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar

Fri ₹ 0.72 Cr

Sat ₹ 1.24 Cr

Sun ₹ 1.51 Cr

Total ₹ 3.47 Cr

Grand Total ₹ 138.92 Cr — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) April 3, 2023

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is his fourth-highest grosser after Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva (Rs 257.44 crore) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 190.03 crore).

Since there are holidays in the coming days of Mahavir Jayanti and Ramadan, we can expect TJMM to get benefit at the ticket windows. The film has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office with over Rs 40 crore coming from the international markets. It has become the second Bollywood film of 2023 to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, the film also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary in key roles.

It is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam while the background music is scored by Hitesh Sonik.

