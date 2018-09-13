You are here:

Rana Daggubati shares first look as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from NTR biopic

The much anticipated NTR biopic is currently filming with fans eagerly waiting for glimpses into the making of the film. Actor Rana Daggubati shared his first look in the film where he portrays the role of Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Daggubati took to his official Instagram handle to share the images.

As reported earlier, the Baahubali actor met the CM as part of prep for his role in the Krish-directed film. He said that Nandamuri Balakrishna, wanted him to play Naidu's character.



View this post on Instagram #RanaChandraBabuNaidu Shri N.ChandraBabuNaidu 1984 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Sep 12, 2018 at 2:11am PDT

The image depicts the actor in black and white, acutely resembling Naidu in his younger days. A picture-frame of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) forms the background. The politician is NTR's son-in-law, having married NTR's daughter Bhuvaneswari in 1980. The biopic, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi will chart the journey of Rama Rao. Daggubati shared another image which depicts both him as Naidu and NTR in the same frame. NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the titular role.

View this post on Instagram NTRamarao and NChandrababuNaidu 1984 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Sep 12, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT

Actress Vidya Balan portrays the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam while Jisshu Sengupta will be playing late filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 11:37 AM