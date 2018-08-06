You are here:

Rana Daggubati meets Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu as he preps for role in NTR biopic

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 15:54:19 IST

Rana Daggubati will soon be seen as Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the much-awaited NTR biopic. The Baahubali actor met the CM as part of prep for his role in the Krish-directed film. He tells Mumbai Mirror that NTR's son Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is playing the titular role in the biopic, wanted him to play Naidu's character.

Rana Daggubati with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. Image via Twitter/@RanaDaggubati

"For 25 years, I’ve seen Mr Naidu reign as a politician. He has had a great influence on our people and society. We’ve been working with images and videos from the archives taking us back to his days as youth student leader and his early days in politics to the beginning of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)," Daggubati told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor's grandfather, Daggubati Ramanaidu had opened his own production company in 1964. The comedy starred NTR, Jamuna and L Vijayalakshmi in leading roles and went on to be remade in several other languages. Therefore the Daggubati family's connection with the famed actor-politician goes way back.

Rana also said that he proud to be part of the biopic as NTR was an iconic figure who connected with every Telugu-speaking person in the world. The NTR biopic also stars Vidya Balan as his wife, Basavatarakam.

