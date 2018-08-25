Vidya Balan on playing Basavatarakam in NTR biopic: Based on a little bit of information and a lot of imagination

Vidya Balan, who will be seen essaying the role of NTR's wife in the upcoming untitled biopic, has been taking lessons in music to fit the part, reports Bombay Times.

As per the report, the role will demand her to play the harmonium for a brief period since Basavatarakam, NTR’s wife was not a professional musician. However, the actor intends to make it look as authentic as possible.

The actress, who had been training under Nitin Kumar, shared that any role that she undertakes becomes an excuse for her to learn something new. She further stated that having trained in Carnatic music for over eight years helped her a lot in role, who occasionally attends classical music concerts.

Ishqiya, the 2010 black-comedy featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi saw Vidya Balan playing a Tanpura and singing, which by her own admission, she enjoyed thoroughly. "I feel music is an integral part of life or maybe that’s just the South Indian in me speaking" she was quoted as saying by the daily.

Since Basavatarakam was a private person, with almost no information available on her in the public domain. After a conversation with NTR's son Balakrishna and daughter, she gauged the kind of person Basavatakaram could have been. My portrayal is based on a little bit of information and a lot of imagination.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 12:20 PM