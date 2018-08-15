NTR biopic first look and teaser: ‎Nandamuri Balakrishna brings the legendary politician alive on screen

Makers of the upcoming NTR biopic recently unveiled the first look of the film as well as the teaser of the film revolving the life of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Vidya Balan will essay the role of wife of NTR, Basavatarakam whom he married when he was 20 years old.

The titular role will be essayed by NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is the spitting image of his actor-director-politician father. Dressed in saffron from head to toe, Balakrishna evokes memories of NTR's glorious political career, marked by a seven-year term as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The makers have also released a teaser of the film which shows the icon in his most memorable roles.

The developments regarding the rest of the cast are still ongoing with actor Rakul Preet Singh being reportedly roped in to play screen legend Sridevi in the biopic. Rana Daggubati will be essaying the part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Sachin Khedekar will be seen playing former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao.

As reported earlier, the Baahubali actor met the CM as part of prep for his role in the Krish-directed film. He said that Nandamuri Balakrishna, wanted him to play Naidu's character.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 13:34 PM