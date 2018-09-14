You are here:

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 teaser takes over internet, as Twitterati churns out one meme after another

Let bygones be bygones, echoed Twitterati as it bid goodbye to Anushka Sharma's howling face from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and hailed the teaser of Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

The much-awaited teaser of S Shankar's directorial 2.0 was dropped on Thursay, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which took the internet by storm, with spellbound Netizens churning out memes one after another.

The concepts of microcosm and macrocosm were simply exemplified by a Twitter user, equating a fighting sequence to the beloved Diwali cracker, a chakri.

It was even equated with the Mahabharata war field.

This frame reminds me of Mahabharata. Chakra in the middle of war-field. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/vnJg36sRzY — Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) September 13, 2018

This Twitter user tried to a raise a poignant question that is perhaps beyond the scope of science:

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

Villains are of many shades, so are memes.

Some pointed out Akshay Kumar's presence (or the lack of it) in the teaser, perhaps akin to Anil Kapoor's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol stint:

sochta hu ki wo kya se kya ho gye kitne masum the dekhte dekhte @akshaykumar #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/9Y8oySbeHt — SANTOSH⚡ (@SuperADianSP) September 13, 2018

Comedian Karan Talwar posted a series of memes, holding a mirror to society:

Interaction with relatives: Pic 1: Throughout the year Pic 2: On Result day pic.twitter.com/GmqsDtCsJD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she'd do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth in lead roles. Following multiple delays owing to to exhaustive VFX, 2.0 will finally hit the theatres on 29 November.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 12:03 PM