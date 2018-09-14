You are here:

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 teaser takes over internet, as Twitterati churns out one meme after another

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 12:03:37 IST

Let bygones be bygones, echoed Twitterati as it bid goodbye to Anushka Sharma's howling face from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and hailed the teaser of Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

The much-awaited teaser of S Shankar's directorial 2.0 was dropped on Thursay, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which took the internet by storm, with spellbound Netizens churning out memes one after another.

The concepts of microcosm and macrocosm were simply exemplified by a Twitter user, equating a fighting sequence to the beloved Diwali cracker, a chakri.

It was even equated with the Mahabharata war field.

This Twitter user tried to a raise a poignant question that is perhaps beyond the scope of science:

Villains are of many shades, so are memes.

Some pointed out Akshay Kumar's presence (or the lack of it) in the teaser, perhaps akin to Anil Kapoor's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol stint:

Comedian Karan Talwar posted a series of memes, holding a mirror to society:

 

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth in lead roles. Following multiple delays owing to to exhaustive VFX, 2.0 will finally hit the theatres on 29 November.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 12:03 PM

