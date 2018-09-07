2.0: Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar confirm developments on film; teaser to release on 13 September

Shankar's 2.0 is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the sci-fi action thriller will take off from the director 2010 Robot/Endhiran narrative. From the moment 2.0 went on floors, it has made considerable buzz. However, the film has faced innumerable delays owing to varied reasons.

As reported earlier, Shankar had announced that the film would finally release on 29 November, adding that the delay was owing to exhaustive VFX work on the project.

Karan Johar, on 7 September tweeted saying that the world would finally get a glimpse of the Rajinikanth starrer.

His production house, Dharma Productions, has acquired the Hindi rights of the film. The news was confirmed by Akshay Kumar who added saying that the teaser would be out on 13 September. Both actors took to their official Twitter handles to make the announcements.

Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role of Dr Vaseegaran and robot Chitti for 2.0 and Kumar will be portrayed as the antagonist, Dr Richard. The film also marks Kumar's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Actress Amy Jackson will playa crucial role in 2.0. However, details about her character are still being kept under wraps. Apart from these actors, 2.0 features Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 17:08 PM