2.0 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth play cat and mouse in director Shankar's VFX spectacle

The much-awaited teaser of director S Shankar's 2.0 has been released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as the protagonist and antagonist respectively, the VFX spectacle also has Amy Jackson in a pivotal role. The teaser hints at an epic battle between Kumar's Dr Richard, aka Crow Man and Rajinikanth's formidable robot Chitti and its creator Dr Vaseegaran.

Kumar, who was last seen in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold, will be playing a sinister scientist in the film, who aims to overpower Rajinikanth's science wizard to take over the world. The teaser begins with an inexplicable magnetic force snatching people's phones from them. This incident forces the country's top-notch scientists to step up and get to the bottom of the strange events which is when Dr Vaseegaran unveils Chitti and his fellow robot, played by Jackson. What follows is a technologically advanced cat and mouse game between the good and the bad, represented by Rajinikanth and Kumar respectively.

The music for 2.0 has been composed by AR Rahman, who produces an upbeat track to go with the fast-paced action taking place on screen. After seeing multiple delays due to exhaustive VFX, 2.0 finally hits the theatres on 29 November, 2018.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 09:28 AM