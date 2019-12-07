You are here:

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan gets new title Chhalaang; film to now release on 31 January, 2020

Hansal Mehta's forthcoming directorial, Turram Khan, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, has now been renamed as Chhalaang.

The film marks the reunion of the director-actor duo of Mehta and Rao, who have previously collaborated critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh, and Omerta. Rajkummar and Nushrat, on the other hand, earlier featured together in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

New title finalized... #TurramKhan is now #Chhalaang... Stars #RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha... Directed by Hansal Mehta... Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... TSeries presentation... 31 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/mSZF8pRH18 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

The film has been slated to release on 31 January, 2020, clashing with Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Happy Hardy and Heer. The movie was recently rescheduled from its initial 3 January, 2020 release date.

Apart from Rajkummar and Nushrat, Chhalaang also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key part.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Chhalaang is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2019, Rajkummar appeared in three movies — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judgementall Hai Kya, and Made in China. Also starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was considered pathbreaking for being the first mainstream Hindi movie to explore homosexuality. Judgementall Hai Kya was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and featured Kangana Ranaut opposite Rajkummar. Made in China, released during the Diwali weekend, saw Rajkummar play a Gujarati businessman who goes to China to increase his business prospects.

His upcoming projects include Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan. Current in its filming stages, Roohi Afza also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Nushrat was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl. She will also play the female lead in the romantic drama Hurdang, opposite Sunny Kaushal.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 15:34:00 IST