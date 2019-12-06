Happy Hardy and Heer: Himesh Reshammiya's musical drama postponed, to now release on 31 January, 2020

Happy Hardy and Heer, starring singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and actress Sonia Mann in the lead, has been postponed by four weeks, and will now release on 31 January, 2020.

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on 3 January, 2020. The trailer will be dropped in December, states Himesh. This is the first time Himesh will be seen in a double role.

New release date... #HappyHardyAndHeer to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars Himesh Reshammiya in double role... Directed by Raka... Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. pic.twitter.com/VybPVNsYhC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Himesh confirms Happy Hardy and Heer has been pushed because of his commitments to singing reality show Indian Idol 10. He tells Indo-Asian News Service, "Since I have become a judge on Indian Idol, I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response, and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country, for which we required more dates, and we collectively decided to now come on 31 January." Himesh was recently appointed as the judge on the 11th season of Indian Idol after Anu Malik's exit amid #MeToo allegations. The soundtrack includes songs such as 'Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0,' the rehash of his smash-hit number of the same name from 36 China Town (2006), Arijit Singh's romantic track 'Heeriye,' which Himesh unveiled on his 46th birthday, and 'Teri Meri Kahani' sung by Ranu Mondal, the woman from West Bengal who became an overnight star after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral across social media. Happy Hardy and Heer has been directed by Raka, and backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand. Check out posters from Happy Hardy and Heer

