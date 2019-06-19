Hurdang: Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma cast in Shailesh R Singh's romantic drama

Shailesh R Singh, producer of Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, has roped in Nushrat Bharucha (of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 fame), Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal and Gully Boy's Vijay Varma for his upcoming film titled Hurdang, reports Pinkvilla.

Singh, who has backed refreshing films like Tanu Weds Manu, Aligarh and Madaari, had supposedly been planning the film for a considerable amount of time. Hurdang is being touted as an unconventional love story, quite similar to Singh's previous ground-breaking projects. The film will be helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Sunny and Nushrat will play each other's love interests in the film, shooting for which commences from 1 July. The report adds that both these actors agreed to do the project once Shailesh and Nikhil narrated the script to them.



ANNOUNCEMENT... Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in #Hurdang... A love story set in #Prayagraj... Filming begins 1 July 2019... Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt... Produced by Shaailesh R Singh [#MentalHaiKya and #JabariyaJodi]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Confirming the news, Nikhil stated that Hurdang is based on real-life events of the 1990 student protests in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad). Times of India quoted the director saying, "In the year 1990, as a kid, I saw thousands of youngsters getting involved in a fight for their rights. They fought for two whole years. They were angry on being taken for granted and for two years, their lives came to a standstill. Every other day, there was a bandh or a dharna. The students’ agitation was not politically motivated; they were fighting for their rights. Lots of lives were lost and lots of lives were rendered directionless. They say love stories coming out of duress stand tall. Hurdang is a love story set in those times.”

However, Vijay's role is still being kept under wraps except for the fact that his character plays a crucial part in Hurdang.

Sunny is presently occupied with Bhangra Paa Le while Nushrat will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan. The actress will also be part of Dream Girl, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

