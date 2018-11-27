Rajinikanth's 2.0 in trouble after cell companies lodge complaint, demand CBFC certificate to be revoked

Rajinikanth's upcoming drama 2.0 has run into trouble after cell companies lodged a complaint against the film for showing the use of phones in a bad light.

According to a News18 report, the companies are demanding that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate of the film be revoked. There has been no word regarding this development from the CBFC or the makers of the film yet.

#JustIn | Cellular companies have asked for the censor certificate of @rajinikanth @akshaykumar's 2.0 to be revoked. The companies have lodged a complaint against the film for showing the use of phones in a bad light. pic.twitter.com/eYlfypD2L6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 27, 2018

2.0 has Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, the cellphone obsessed Dr Richard aka Crow Man. Rajinikanth's robot avatar Chitti has to combat Kumar's character before he wreaks havoc. The Shankar directorial also has on board Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. AR Rahman has composed the film's score.

The film has also managed to secure the widest Indian film theatrical release, even beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It is also predicted to have a record breaking collection in Tamil Nadu as well as from its Telugu dubbed version.

2.0 is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi this Thursday on 29 November.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 16:37 PM