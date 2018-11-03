2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth's Chitti faces off with Akshay Kumar's cellphone-obsessed Crow Man

Bringing the countdown to an end, the trailer of sci-fi film 2.0 was dropped on 3 November. Starring Askhay Kumar and Rajinikath, the VFX heavy film will be released on 29 November, after numerous postponements.

At the onset, the theme of technology targetting humanity is established with Kumar playing the harbinger of destruction in a machine-driven world. As Kumar's cellphone-obsessed avatar gains power, Chitti (played by superstar Rajinikanth), the only robot who is equipped enough to combat Kumar's character, is resurrected. In the good versus evil narrative, Amy Jackson plays Chitti's confidante and also, a robot.

The teaser, released on Ganesh Chaturthi, had drawn flak and become meme-fodder owing to Akshay Kumar's almost-negligible screen time, as well as for its 'underwhelming VFX'. Responding to the backlash, the makers said that the trailer would be cut in a different way and would feature more of Kumar owing to his huge pan-Indian fan base, which would in turn benefit the film's box office collections.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth reprises his role of Dr Vaseegaran and robot Chitti and Kumar portrays the antagonist, Dr Richard aka Crow Man. The film also marks Kumar's debut in the Tamil film industry. The Shankar directorial has on board Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, apart from Kumar and Rajinikanth.

The music for 2.0 has been composed by AR Rahman.

Watch the trailer here:

