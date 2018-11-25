2.0's new song Tu Hi Re depicts Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson's romance, juxtaposed with upbeat AR Rahman score

The makers of 2.0 released a brand new Hindi track 'Tu Hi Re', originally titled 'Endhira Logathu Sundariye'. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Abbas Tyrewala, the song is a romantic one with elements of electronic dance music. The vocals are by Armaan Malik and Shashaa Tirupati.

'Tu Hi Re' has been picturised on Rajinikanth's Chitti and his confidante Amy Jackson as they proclaim their love for each other and dance to the song in a futuristic set up.

According to DNA, the makers spent over Rs 20 crore on the song, which has been shot in 3D. Bosco Martis, who conceptualised the video told the publication, "It has been shot in 3D. The whole process of filming it was exciting because we could explore so much. The moves are quite dramatic and it captures the vibe of the sci-fi. Shankar sir knew exactly what he wanted."

2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, Dr Richard aka Crow Man. The film also marks Kumar's debut in the Tamil film industry. DNA also reports that Shankar had initially approached Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role

The Shankar directorial has on board Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, apart from Kumar and Rajinikanth. 2.0 will release in theatres on 29 November.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018 10:14 AM