Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus, says she's currently in home quarantine
In an Instagram post, the TV actress wrote she got herself tested after she started exhibiting a few symptoms and is under doctor's supervision now.
Joining the list of Hindi television actors who have tested positive for COVID-19, Rajeshwari Sachdev shared her test results on social media on Thursday.
The actress was currently starring in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak and informed her fans through an Instagram post that she remains under home quarantine.
Sachdev wrote in the post that she got herself tested after showing a few symptoms. Since then she has isolated herself and is under doctor's supervision. The actress then requested anyone who might have come in contact with her to get tested. She also urged people to keep praying for her speedy recovery.
Read her entire post below
View this post on Instagram
Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...❤
According to a source who spoke with The Indian Express, Sachdev was not going to the show's sets for the last few days. The source said that the actress did not have any scenes in the current track and had not been on the set for the last four to five days.
Yet, as a precautionary measure, the shooting was stopped last evening when the production was informed of Sachdev's results. The source added that all cast and crew have been asked to keep a check on their health and all sanitisation procedures have been followed in the set as well.
Television actors Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar all tested positive for COVID-19.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sarah Paulson's Ratched, Armie Hammer's Rebecca, ZEE5 anthology Forbidden Love: Trailers This Week
Netflix's new series Ratched, set in 1947, is an origin story of the cruel and calculating Nurse Mildred Ratched from Ken Kesey's novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
JL50 review: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur's Sony LIV thriller is marred by tepid script, insincere acting
It seems almost as if majority of the JL50 cast became aware of the lack of a dependable script by the end of the show.
Netflix to develop fictional miniseries based on Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna da Silva
The Netflix series will begin with Ayrton’s career debut, when he moved to England to compete on the F1600, and culminate in the tragic 1994 accident in Italy during the Grand Prix of San Marino, where he died.