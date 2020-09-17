Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus, says she's currently in home quarantine

In an Instagram post, the TV actress wrote she got herself tested after she started exhibiting a few symptoms and is under doctor's supervision now.

Joining the list of Hindi television actors who have tested positive for COVID-19, Rajeshwari Sachdev shared her test results on social media on Thursday.

The actress was currently starring in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak and informed her fans through an Instagram post that she remains under home quarantine.

Sachdev wrote in the post that she got herself tested after showing a few symptoms. Since then she has isolated herself and is under doctor's supervision. The actress then requested anyone who might have come in contact with her to get tested. She also urged people to keep praying for her speedy recovery.

Read her entire post below

According to a source who spoke with The Indian Express, Sachdev was not going to the show's sets for the last few days. The source said that the actress did not have any scenes in the current track and had not been on the set for the last four to five days.

Yet, as a precautionary measure, the shooting was stopped last evening when the production was informed of Sachdev's results. The source added that all cast and crew have been asked to keep a check on their health and all sanitisation procedures have been followed in the set as well.

Television actors Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar all tested positive for COVID-19.