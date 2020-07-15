Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus, recovering in Gujarat hospital
Shrenu Parikh, in a post wrote that she was thankful to all healthcare workers treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic
TV actor Shrenu Parikh, best known for featuring on Star Plus's show Ishqbaaz, on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in a hospital in Gujarat.
The 30-year-old actor, who is in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, took to Instagram to share the news. Parikh, who was in Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, travelled to Vadodara in May.
In her post, she was thankful to all the healthcare workers who are treating the patients with compassion during such "scary times".
Here is her post


The actor has also featured on TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.
Recently, Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan said that he had contracted the coronavirus. He said he was only displaying symptom so he was quarantining at home. Samthaan also urged those who had been in close contact with him to get tested.
On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 with addition of 969 new cases.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
