Coronavirus Outbreak: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive

RajeshKumar asked everyone not to scare others and rather help people in their healing process

Television actor Rajesh Kumar, popular for his portrayal of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor informed his fans about the news via a message on his Instagram profile. He wrote that he was asymptomatic but had lost the sense of taste and smell. He is currently quarantined at home.

In the Instagram story uploaded on Thursday, he said, “I would like to inform my beloved fans and well-wishers that I have tested asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine.” The actor added that he is being very well taken care of and thanked everyone for these prayers and good wishes. Rajesh also revealed that he will soon be seen in the show Excuse Me Madam on Star Bharat.

The actor was referring to his upcoming comic TV show, which also stars Sucheta Khanna and Nyra Banerjee in pivotal roles, reported India Today.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he had tested positive on 22 August and has been resting and exercising at home since then.

Following his results coming positive for COVID-19, his wife and sons also got tested but their tests came back negative. As he was shooting for Excuse Me Madam, the cast and crew of the show also had their tests done but none of them tested positive.

He also pointed out that people should do away with the taboo associated with the disease. The actor asked everyone not to scare others and rather help people in their healing process. He went on to add that there is nothing to hide if one is infected and that it is not a crime.

Rajesh Kumar joined the list of Hindi television actors contracting COVID, after Parth Samthaan, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar also tested positive.