Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, crew members test positive for coronavirus

The shooting of the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been put on hold after the COVID-19 diagnosis of Sachin Tyagi and other crew members

Makers of the popular Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had to halt shooting and production after actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SpotboyE.com, the actor had a fever and hence got himself tested. Some other cast and crew members also took the test thereafter, with some of them testing positive.

“[Tyagi’s] results came [the] day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive,” a source told the portal. The production team made sure that other members of the show including actors and the crew got themselves tested.

Actors Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis, both of whom play pivotal characters in the show, have tested positive. According to the Times of India, four technicians have also been found to have contracted the virus.

Producer Rajan Shahi in a statement shared that following the SOP, the set was sanitised and fumigated on Monday. He also assured that the team has been following all protocols. “The three actors are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As they are asymptomatic, they are under home quarantine. We immediately got everyone on the set tested, and four of the crew members tested positive."

Shahi further assured that the production team is constantly in touch with every member and are committed to prioritise the health and safety of their cast and crew members.