Coronavirus Outbreak: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan tests positive, says he has mild symptoms
Kasautii Zindagi Kay Parth Samthaan urged those who have been in close contact with him to get tested for the coronavirus.
Actor Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu on Balaji Telefilms' show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, says that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a social media post, Samthaan said he is self-quarantining and has displayed only mild symptoms of the infectious disease.
He also urged those who have been in close contact with him to get tested. Samthaan added that he has been in touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇
Balaji Telefilms also took to social media and shared this development. It said that sanitation and hygiene practices as specified by authorities will and have been followed on the show's sets.
Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Anupam Kher today shared that his mother and three other family members were also diagnosed with the virus.
India on Sunday reports a rise of 28,638 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,49,553. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,92,258, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,34,620 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the health ministry has said in its latest update.
