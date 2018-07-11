Radhika Apte's third consecutive project with Netflix makes Twitter debate if they've seen too much of her

Actress Radhika Apte, over the years, has cemented a position for herself in the Indian Hindi film industry with a range of strong performances — both in the lead and supporting roles. From her debut in filmdom with the National Award-winning Bengali film Antaheen in 2009 to 2018's Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Apte has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films.

She features in three major Netflix productions — all released in 2018 — namely Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

With three consecutive appearances on the streaming giant, Twitterati seem to believe that there is "too much of" her on Netflix. There are also people who have celebrated her frequent stints on the digital platform claiming that her talent will be tapped fully, while many others had different opinions — some coated with a pinch of humour and some with an intention to lampoon her.

So basically Radhika Apte is a permanent fixture in all Indian Netflix originals. pic.twitter.com/OKI9xRvrsP — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 9, 2018

Lust stories, Sacred Games & now Ghoul. Radhika Apte is now officially the first actor anywhere in the world to become a Netflix Original. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 9, 2018

Radhika Apte is to Netflix what Alia Bhatt is to Dharma.‍♂️ https://t.co/pudUYKBvKY — Strider (@StriderEl) July 10, 2018

Netflix India original idea: One that doesn't have Radhika Apte. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) July 9, 2018

is @radhika_apte a permanent Netflix employee now — Big Dixit Energy (@PranavDixit) July 9, 2018

Did radhika apte sign a contract w netflix? I aint mad tho — Kiki/Keke (@dollylama__) July 11, 2018

Just opened my calculus book and was shocked not to see @radhika_apte there. Strange. #SacredGames #Netflix — Ranjeet (@_digitalguy) July 11, 2018

Netflix needs to take a break from Radhika Apte. It needs to understand that there are more fish in the sea. — didhya (@Sarcastically7) July 10, 2018

Want to make a @netflix original? Get in touch with Radhika Apte. https://t.co/HodOaAzi11 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) July 9, 2018

Radhika apte is to Netflix what cows are to yogi — abhishek@16 (@abhishek160197) July 10, 2018

Is it Netflix or Radhika Apte flix. — Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) July 10, 2018

What Sooryavansham is to Set Max,Radhika apte is to Netflix. — The Apprentice (@JahaaziDarinda) July 9, 2018

Amid these reactions, one of the more sane, thoughtful members of Twitterati had a very valid point. It took just three Netflix shows for people to feel that they had too much of the actor (who also happens to be a woman), while we never complain about the same for many mainstream actors who, as a matter of fact, make repeated and often monotonous appearances in big budget masala films. (Ummm, the last time we checked, this was called hypocrisy with a dash of sexism.) At the same time, there were also many supporters of the actor's triple stint on Netflix:

i like how it took only 3 netflix shows/movies for people to get mad at radhika apte but those same ppl are okay with watching some actors doing the same shit 1000000 times — raunak daswani (@raunak_daswani) July 11, 2018

Idhar Housefull 4 ban raha hai aur Media bol rahi hai Netflix pe there is too much of Radhika Apte. Abbe c**** — iBAC (@IamBhumikaC) July 11, 2018

No one says there is too much of Salman Khan. Or there is too much of Ranbir Kapoor. I don't see any issue with Radhika Apte doing a hundred more films. On Netflix or otherwise. — Venkat (@saltwaterkrill) July 10, 2018

People complaining about Netflix casting radhika apte for their shows you guys deserve nargis fakhri, katrina kaif and jacqueline fernandez — Aalu (@AaliaAilaa) July 9, 2018

Random observation : there is a lot of Radhika Apte on Netflix Media: Twitter debates whether there is too much Apte on Netflix. Debates? !! Guys. Seriously. I know it is raining & all. But we are not that jobless also! — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 10, 2018

You can hate the show, you can hate @radhika_apte and her acting too but to judge her for her looks is your inherent racism. Masculinity so fragile just can't stand a woman get back to back Netflix originals. — Kalashnikova (@FuschiaScribe) July 9, 2018

Men: Radhika Apte is bae. *Netflix takes notes* Netflix: All Indian shows on Netflix featuring Radhika Apte Men: Why do Netflix have Radhika Apte in all the shows? — DoubleInvertedCommas (@theobtuseskull) July 9, 2018

Haters gonna hate but all those who are joking about @radhika_apte being Sooryavansham of Netflix India content are jealous that a woman had bagged 3 major roles on an emerging platform. She is amazing and has proved her mattle. Would you have cracked this joke on a male actor? — Faith (@PeppiWomaniYo) July 9, 2018

If there are 11 series of Netflix being done in India. I want Radhika apte in all of them. Just to let others know how acting is done. — sivasish sinha (@sinha_sivasish) July 10, 2018

Trying to understand the snark about Radhika Apte doing Netflix shows. What's wrong with that? She's a great actress who takes chances on unconventional roles. Creating a space for herself. Shouldn't people be lauding her for that? Or maybe just minding their own business? — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) July 9, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 12:40 PM