You are here:

Radhika Apte's third consecutive project with Netflix makes Twitter debate if they've seen too much of her

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 12:40:06 IST

Actress Radhika Apte, over the years, has cemented a position for herself in the Indian Hindi film industry with a range of strong performances — both in the lead and supporting roles. From her debut in filmdom with the National Award-winning Bengali film Antaheen in 2009 to 2018's Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Apte has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films.

She features in three major Netflix productions — all released in 2018 — namely Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

With three consecutive appearances on the streaming giant, Twitterati seem to believe that there is "too much of" her on Netflix. There are also people who have celebrated her frequent stints on the digital platform claiming that her talent will be tapped fully, while many others had different opinions — some coated with a pinch of humour and some with an intention to lampoon her.

Radhika Apte in (from left): Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Facebook

Radhika Apte in (from left): Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Facebook

 

 

 

Amid these reactions, one of the more sane, thoughtful members of Twitterati had a very valid point. It took just three Netflix shows for people to feel that they had too much of the actor (who also happens to be a woman), while we never complain about the same for many mainstream actors who, as a matter of fact, make repeated and often monotonous appearances in big budget masala films. (Ummm, the last time we checked, this was called hypocrisy with a dash of sexism.) At the same time, there were also many supporters of the actor's triple stint on Netflix:

 

 

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 12:40 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Ghoul #Lust Stories #Netflix #Netflix India #NowStreaming #Radhika Apte #Sacred Games #Twitter

also see

Ghoul trailer: Military interrogation takes a paranormal turn in Netflix's first Indian horror series

Ghoul trailer: Military interrogation takes a paranormal turn in Netflix's first Indian horror series

Netflix to launch Ghoul, its first Indian original horror series featuring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul, on 24 August

Netflix to launch Ghoul, its first Indian original horror series featuring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul, on 24 August

Netflix's Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gets star-heavy premiere in Mumbai

Netflix's Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gets star-heavy premiere in Mumbai