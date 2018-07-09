Netflix to launch Ghoul, its first Indian original horror series featuring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul, on 24 August

Netflix will launch Ghoul, its first Indian original horror series, on 24 August, 2018.

The trailer for the series launches on the 10 July. Ghoul, produced in partnership with Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse, stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul. This is Netflix’s first venture into the horror genre in India.

From the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab, Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets.

Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions, said “It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul. This is Blumhouse’s first foray into the horror genre in India and we’re excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world.”

Vikramaditya Motwane feels that Phantom Films' second collaboration with Netflix (after Sacred Games) is "yet another strong example of commitment towards high-quality content." "We are extremely proud of Ghoul and cannot wait for audiences around the world to experience an elevated horror narrative from India,” said Motwane.

Kilian Kerwin, from Ivanhoe Pictures, said, that the project's goal was to create "incredible entertainment that speaks to audiences from diverse cultures". Kerwin adds, “Ghoul has been a collaborative effort to tell a story that is rooted in India, in a manner that will appeal to audiences around the world."

