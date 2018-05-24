You are here:

Race 3: Salman Khan turns lyricist with the song Selfish; Atif Aslam, Iulia Vantur lend their voices

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned lyricist for his upcoming movie Race 3.

The song titled 'Selfish' has been written by the 52-year-old actor and sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. The song is slated to be released on 25 May.

The song will be a Bollywood singing debut for Iulia. The music composition for the song has been done by Vishal Mishra, who has also songs from films like Veere Di Wedding, Qarib Qarib Singlle to his credit.

The new track features Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15 June.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 09:07 AM