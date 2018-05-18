Watch: Race 3 song Heeriye, featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, is a typical dance number

When it comes to a film like Race 3 — that too with Salman Khan on board (after two films with Saif and John) — everything becomes grand, upbeat and high in value. Maybe that's what they call the Sallu Bhai effect in Bollywood.

The film's first song 'Heeriye' released on 18 May and it completely matches to what could be expected of a Salman song (especially a party number) — an upbeat tune, uncanny choreography and 'Bhai-pandering' in every frame.

The song starts with Jacqueline Fernandez doing pole dance, which looks visually stunning. After Baaghi 2's 'Ek Do Teen' debacle, Fernandez redeems herself with graceful moves in good taste.

Fernandez looks ravishing and catches our attention right at the get-go. And then, with the arrival of Salman Khan, things sort of traverse into the conventional path. That is when the song starts to get (visually) monotonous.

Playback singer Neha Bhasin seems to be in a good form after Sultan's 'Jag Ghoomiya' (which won the singer her first Filmfare Award). The composition is groovy and the desi lyrics compliments the melodies. Meet Bros, like in 'Baby Doll' and songs from Roy, carry their signature sound in this song too.

'Heeriye' is as one of the better desi party songs from this year.

