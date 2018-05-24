Vin Diesel's superhero film Bloodshot gets three more cast members in Michael Sheen, Eliza Gonzalez and Sam Heughan

Baby Driver star Eliza Gonzalez, actor Michael Sheen, and Outlander star Sam Heughan are reportedly in talks to join Vin Diesel in Sony's movie adaptation of the Valiant comic book series Bloodshot. Diesel is not new to the world of superheroes. He voiced the character of Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, as reported earlier by Entertainment Weekly.

Neal Moritz is producing the project alongside Valiant's Dinesh Shamdasani, reported Variety.

The studio had announced it would be moving forward with its five-film shared universe plan, based on the Valiant comic books Harbinger and Bloodshot.

The film is about a mortally wounded former soldier Ray Garrison who gains superpowers after he is resurrected with cutting-edge nanotechnology and tasked with rounding up superpowered outcasts known as harbingers. He gains a white skin and red eyes and the nanites allow him to regenerate from any wound, making him an ideal assassin.

Bloodshot was originally created in 1992 by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton.

Dave Wilson will be directing the project with Oscar-nominated Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer penning the screenplay. Sony is planning a 2019 release for the film.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 18:17 PM