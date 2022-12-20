Priyanka Chopra's 'perfect winter days' with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are giving us cosy vibes

The most awaited time of the year, which is the holiday season, is finally here. While we are waiting for Christmas with open arms, the social media timeline of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is beginning to give a lot of Christmassy vibes. And why not? After all, this year’s Christmas marks her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ first celebration, and it definitely needs to be perfect. We all know that the global star jetted off from LA with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas and bundle of joy Malti Marie earlier this week. It seems that Priyanka is making sure to keep her fans updated about what’s happening in her personal life, as she has been constantly sharing glances of the Jonas family’s day out. Therefore, taking to her official Instagram account, PeeCee treated her fans with glimpses of her “Perfect winter days”.

Before you ask, yes her post also includes a couple of glimpses of Malti Marie. Through her hilarious caption, the actress also took a dig at her husband Nick. This is because in the very first picture while Priyanka can be seen posing for the mirror selfie, the Sucker singer is busy on his cell phone. And therefore taking to the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. P.S: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



In the first photo, both Nick and Priyanka are decked in their cosy winter ensembles. In the picture, the actress is in a monochrome look with a white woolen cap and black furry jacket, while Nick is sporting an all-black look in a leather jacket atop black pants and hoodie. In the next picture, Priyanka can be seen carrying Malti in a baby carrier on her chest. The final picture explains where the two are off two. As this Christmas marks Malti Marie’s first, it appears that Priyanka wants her daughter to enjoy it to the fullest. Therefore the mother and daughter duo visited the neighbourhood to soak in the Christmas décor of New Jersey. In the last picture, Malti Marie can be seen enjoying the Christmas lighting and Santa statues. Malti Marie is also decked in her cosy winter wear. Once again the actress kept her daughter’s face hidden throughout the pictures, as only her partial profile was visible to the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra will be very soon seen in upcoming Hollywood movies Love Again and Ending Things. Not only this but the actress will be very soon making her OTT debut with Russo Brothers’ upcoming multi-starrer web series Citadel, Helmed by Patrick Morgan, the sci-fi drama will be premiered on Amazon Prime and will also feature Richard Madden. Apart from this, the actress also has a hotly anticipated Bollywood project- Jee Le Zaraa. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa will make Priyanka share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.