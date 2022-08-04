Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for about four years and sharing some gorgeous moments of their lives with fans since then.

Nick Jonas nearly broke the internet recently when he shared a stunning picture with her ‘lady in red’ Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The husband was all heart for his wife in the caption.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for about four years and sharing some gorgeous moments of their lives with fans since then. On July 18, when Chopra turned 40, Jonas shared a collage of some of their intimate moments and wrote- "Happiest birthday to my heart, the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

Talking about the actress ' work-front, she’s all set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Chopra began her career in Hindi cinema in 2003 with Anil Sharma’s The Hero- Love Story of a Spy. In the same year, merely next month, she was seen with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in Raj Kanwar’s Andaaz.

She then went on to do films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, Krrish, Krrish 3, Don 2, Agneepath, Dostana, Mary Kom, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Jai Gangaajal. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019 as far as her Hindi film career is concerned. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and was a critical success.

The actress made her Hollywood debut with ABC Productions’ Quantico, a very successful television series. She also acted with Dwayne Johnson in the 2017 film Baywatch.

