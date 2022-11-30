Apart from getting updates about her fabulous life, global star Priyanka Chopra’s social media timeline has truly turned out to be the guilty pleasure of everyone who desperately desires to get just one glimpse of the actress’ baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While Bollywood’s desi girl has time and again shared the glances of Malti Marie, Priyanka has been following the path of keeping her little one’s face hidden. You must be wondering why all of a sudden we are talking about Malti Marie’s picture. No, the actress hasn’t dropped another post featuring her daughter. But she has updated her Instagram profile picture to one which also features her bundle of joy on her lap. Yet again, PeeCee gave us all Malti Marie’s partial glimpse.

In the adorable picture, Priyanka can be seen looking into the camera, while Malti Marie can be seen chilling in her lap. The selfie is taken by the actress from a top angle, which yet again successfully hid Malti Marie’s face, and gave us a partial glance at her.

In the beautiful picture, the toddler can be seen sporting a multi-colour full sleeves ensemble. On the other hand, Priyanka, glowing even in her no-make-up look, can be seen donning a sleeveless brown top. It seems the actress has tied her hair in a sleek bun, as no strands can be seen falling on her neck and shoulder. While Priyanka can be seen looking up at the camera, the little munchkin is looking straight.

Not just this, earlier, Priyanka took to the stories of her Instagram account, to share a glimpse of Malti Marie having a fun time with her uncle and the actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra. While dropping the picture Priyanka wrote in the stories, “Aww.. My heart,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the picture, Siddharth can be seen holding Malti Marie in his arms. The duo can be seen standing next to a swimming pool, amidst a beautiful view, which seemingly looks like PeeCee’s Los Angeles home.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/2982470798344256850/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be very soon seen in the romantic Hollywood film It’s All Coming Back To Me, which will hit the cinemas next year in February. The actress also has Russo Brothers Citadel, which will mark Priyanka’s web series debut and will premiere on Prime Video. Apart from these, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, wherein the actress will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

