It seems that global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made up her mind of ending this year with her glamorous foot forward. After grabbing all the eyes and attention at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress made her eyes stop blinking in a ravishing pink gown at an event in Dubai. PeeCee recently wrapped her role as an actress by gracing the red carpet of the international event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, and now the star was also seen performing her brand ambassador duties for Bulgari in Dubai. Recently, Priyanka was seen spending her free time on a yacht during the weekend, and on Monday she got back to work. Creating a virtual storm, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to drop a series of pictures of herself attending the event in an alluring fuchsia gown. The actress carried her regal aura along as she walked in a huge flowy shrug.

While sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “What a gorgeous evening celebrating Bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend JC Babin. Lucia Silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador.” In the starting three pictures, Priyanka can be seen posing on the red carpet. The fourth picture shows the actress posing with the CEO of Bulgari, Jean Christophe Babin, and its Creative Director Lucia Silvestri. For her last picture, Priyanka shared a collage of her different pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Needless to say that the actress was the centre of attention at the event. The actress donned the floor-touching flowy shrug with puffy sleeves. Priyanka later removed her enormous shrug and made all heart stops in her sizzling fuchsia mermaid gown. The sleeveless gown featured a deep V plunging neckline. The actress paired her smoky eye look with nude pink lips and proudly flaunted it all with a diamond necklace and earrings in contrasting shades.

Even after grabbing all the limelight in the event, Priyanka was successful in grasping her husband’s undivided attention. Priyanka’s better half and American singer Nick Jonas took to the comments section and made sure to appreciate his lady love. Taking to the comments section, Nick Jonas commented, “Hottie”. JC Babin, who was tagged in Priyanka’s latest post wrote, “Thank you so much and the best to you and your family back home.” Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, “Stunning.” Actor Karan Tacker commented, “Fayaaa.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To You, wherein the actress will be sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan. Apart from this, the actress will very soon be making her web series debut with Citadel. Priyanka also has her Bollywood project Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

