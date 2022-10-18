Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip project Jee Le Zaraa, fans honestly can’t keep calm. And why not? After all, Farhan is a director who gave the industry one of the most loved friendship-based films, Dil Chahta Hai, which turned out to be a cult favourite. Once again the filmmaker is venturing into the same segment- a road trip. But there is a twist. This time the story will be filmed around three women. The cherry on the cake is that the movie will feature the top leading ladies of the industry—Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Now, while we all were dying to get more updates about the much-anticipated project, it seems one of the leading actresses has spilled some beans about the same. Revealing her excitement for the film, Katrina said that she will be making her co-stars wear makeup from her beauty brand.

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about Farhan’s upcoming directorial, which will feature Alia, Priyanka, and Katrina together for the first time. During her conversation, the actress, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, said that all three of them are looking forward to the project and she is geared up to take a whole range of makeup products from her brand and make both Alia and Priyanka use them. Pinkvilla quoted Katrina as saying, “Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I’m going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like ‘Girls now that you have to use this.’” Katrina further added, “We’re all looking forward to it. That film had its journey, yes but I think when it finally does happen it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

For those who don’t know, last year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan announced his return to the director’s chair after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa. The last film that was helmed by the Ms. Marvel actor was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2, which also featured Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as prominent characters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot, which will hit the theatres on 4 November. Apart from this, Katrina also has the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, which will release next year on Diwali.

