Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2: Why $300 million budget show of the Russo Brothers lost the sequel chances | Explained

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Citadel was rumoured to be renewed for Season 2, fails to get the green signal. Here is why?

FP Staff May 25, 2023 14:00:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2: Why $300 million budget show of the Russo Brothers lost the sequel chances | Explained

Citadel

Earlier there were news that Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel will be coming up with its Season 2.  But later according to reports published in Hello magazine it was written that that Citadel has not officially been greenlit for a season 2.

A report in Forbes, quotes the reason for the same. The report states that Citadel might have had a good viewership and it booked the top spot on Prime, but the reason was majorly a scarcity for Prime Originals which made Citadel trend on their list.

Makers were sure that the series would grab a lot of headlines due to Priyanka Chopra Jonas but it was all about her professional and personal life, rather than about the show which put a serious question on the future of the $300 Million series.

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE!

EXCLUSIVE! Ashleigh Cummings on Citadel: ‘Priyanka Chopra is an incredible leader and a person I look up to’

EXCLUSIVE!

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Season1 episode 4 review: Poor script and only stunts

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s show Citadel revolves around an international secret organisation Citadel. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh with Richard Madden as Mason Kane who are spy agents. The story goes this way that some eight years ago Citadel fell and these agents had narrowly escaped with their lives and remained hidden until one day when they get back together for yet another mission.

Verdict for Citadel

Citadel started off well. Visually appealing and two very attractive leads of the show, that is the main plus point of Citadel. But everything said and done, Citadel though pleasing to the eye, but there is not much newness to it. I would call Citadel to be a an above average routine spy thriller. It may not be a best spy thriller with a woman lead. But for me what matters is Priyanka Chopra’s professional achievement and how she grows with each project that she takes up in Hollywood. The first three episodes were good. But towards the end the viewers lost interest because there was nothing gripping about the content.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

 

Updated Date: May 25, 2023 14:49:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Priyanka Chopra shares how she was once made uncomfortable by a director; reveals he wanted to see her 'underwear'
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares how she was once made uncomfortable by a director; reveals he wanted to see her 'underwear'

Priyanka Chopra recalled that the director wanted to see her 'underwear' while shooting a striping scene.

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra proves again she is ready for A-list Hollywood, so where’s the original script?
Entertainment

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra proves again she is ready for A-list Hollywood, so where’s the original script?

Halfway through season one, Priyanka Chopra’s new show is cheesy fun but a rehash of Bond, Bourne and Ethan Hunt cliches.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse & The Little Mermaid take Hollywood inclusivity to next level
Entertainment

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse & The Little Mermaid take Hollywood inclusivity to next level

Pavitr Prabhakar, or Spider-Man India, and Ariel as a mermaid of colour add originality to known stories