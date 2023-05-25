Earlier there were news that Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel will be coming up with its Season 2. But later according to reports published in Hello magazine it was written that that Citadel has not officially been greenlit for a season 2.

A report in Forbes, quotes the reason for the same. The report states that Citadel might have had a good viewership and it booked the top spot on Prime, but the reason was majorly a scarcity for Prime Originals which made Citadel trend on their list.

Makers were sure that the series would grab a lot of headlines due to Priyanka Chopra Jonas but it was all about her professional and personal life, rather than about the show which put a serious question on the future of the $300 Million series.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s show Citadel revolves around an international secret organisation Citadel. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh with Richard Madden as Mason Kane who are spy agents. The story goes this way that some eight years ago Citadel fell and these agents had narrowly escaped with their lives and remained hidden until one day when they get back together for yet another mission.

Verdict for Citadel

Citadel started off well. Visually appealing and two very attractive leads of the show, that is the main plus point of Citadel. But everything said and done, Citadel though pleasing to the eye, but there is not much newness to it. I would call Citadel to be a an above average routine spy thriller. It may not be a best spy thriller with a woman lead. But for me what matters is Priyanka Chopra’s professional achievement and how she grows with each project that she takes up in Hollywood. The first three episodes were good. But towards the end the viewers lost interest because there was nothing gripping about the content.

