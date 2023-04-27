Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Citadel is about an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people were destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel is like an adrenaline rush that you haven’t experienced for long. And to see Priyanka Chopra in the action scenes which she does with ease is like a treat to the eyes. I am completely awestruck as to how many months she has spent to nail the act. And to see her action scenes your mouth will be perpetually open most of the time. It’s a sleek spy thriller that will keep you engaged and make you ask for more.

Citadel is an independent global spy agency, tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people, until it was destroyed by operatives of the Manticore syndicate. It stars Richard as Mason Kane, a highly skilled Tier-One agent who narrowly escapes with his life, but not without having his memory wiped. The pace, the craft, the expressions; both Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has nailed it. The desi girl has taken the role of Nadia Singh to the next level.

Priyanka, plays Nadia, also an elite spy, who on reuniting with Mason – her former partner – eight years after the fall of Citadel, embarks on a mission to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, Citadel’s tech genius, who has developed systems and new technology to ensure the organization’s supremacy worldwide and to take down terrorist organizations and nefarious state governments. Later in his life, Orlick grew close to Kane, forming a father/son bond with the younger spy.

