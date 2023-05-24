Bollywood actress and global icon, Priyanka Chopra has made us proud by taking India’s name to the world map with her impeccable acting and singing skills. While the gorgeous lady recently grabbed the headlines after she revealed that she was pushed ‘into a corner’ in Bollywood, now the actress has made a shocking revelation against a Bollywood director, who made her uncomfortable and she left the film after shooting for a few days.

In an interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her initial days in Bollywood and recalled how while playing the role of an undercover, director wanted to see her underwear while shooting a striping scene. She said, “This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy – obviously, that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

He added, “He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” She further revealed that she walked off the film after two days. She also said that she paid back the production for what they had spent after her father asked her to. She added, “I just couldn’t look at him every day.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of Citadel. She is set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt.

