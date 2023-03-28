Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Anil Sharma’s The Hero- Love Story Of A Spy. She later went on to be seen in films like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt, Don, Krrish, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, Don 2, Agneepath, Bajirao Mastani, and The Sky Is Pink. So what happened then? What made the star shift her base to Hollywood? She was always a bonafide movie star here.

In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

She began her Hollywood journey with the show Quantico and was then seen in Baywatch, the latest Matrix movie with Keanu Reeves, and is now gearing up for Citadel.

In Citadel, Priyanka and Richard will be seen in the character of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. They are the former elite members of Citadel in the drama series. The duo begin to live as totally different individuals, having no memories of being an agent after a crime lord attacks their organisation. But after eight years, they are contacted by their colleague Bernard (played by Stanley Tucci), and he asks them to join the force again.

