Priyanka Chopra shares some adorable pictures with her 'babe' Nick Jonas on fourth wedding anniversary

Even after four years of their blissful marriage, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas are honestly Sucker for each other. The couple, whose love life is no less than any romantic Bollywood movie, on the occasion of their fourth marriage anniversary took to their official Instagram account to send each other warm wishes. While dropping an unseen picture from one of their wedding functions, Priyanka talked about being loved by her husband every day. On the other hand, the Sucker singer shared a couple of pictures from their two different wedding ceremonies and wished the love of his life on their special day. The love birds have truly grabbed all the eyeballs on the internet by dropping a couple of candid pictures and honestly, we can’t help but stop looking at them.

While sharing her mushy picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.” In the now-viral picture PeeCee and Nick can be seen dancing their hearts out. Donning a red sleeveless ruffled dress, Priyanka looks beautiful in her indo-western look. The actress gave her look an Indian touch by adding traditional chooras, sindoor, and maang tika. Priyanka’s dress features a deep V plunging neckline and her hands can be seen sporting mehendi.

On the other hand, Nick looks like an absolute dapper in his gleaming grey suit. In the picture, the two can be seen setting the stage on fire, while the guests can be seen cheering the couple. Priyanka’s post was acknowledged by her husband Nick, who took to the comments section and was all hearts.

On the other hand, Nick walked down memory lane and dropped two throwback pictures from their Hindu-Christian wedding ceremonies. While sharing the adorable pictures, Nick wrote in the caption, “And just like that, it’s been 4 years. Happy Anniversary my love.” In the first picture, Nick and Priyanka can be seen walking back, after taking their oaths in a Christian ceremony. The second picture shows the then-newly married couple decked in their traditional wedding ensemble and romantically posing for the picture.

Several celebrities acknowledged their latest posts and took to the comments section to wish them. Actress Sonali Bendre wrote, “Happy anniversary guys!!” Priyanka’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy co-star Preity Zinta commented, “Happy Anniversary guys,” and ended with a couple of red heart emoticons. Filmmaker Zoya Akhter commented, “How lovely.”

For those who don’t know, on Priyanka’s birthday on 18 July 2018, the couple got engaged after dating for two months. Later in December of the same year, the duo got married in an elaborate ceremony at Rajasthan, Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan in James C. Strouse’s It’s All Coming Back To Me, which will hit the theatres on 10 February 2023. The actress also has Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel. Apart from these, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited Jee Le Zaraa, which will also feature Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

