You are here:

Priyanka Chopra poses with Mariah Carey backstage at London concert, thanks Nick Jonas for arranging meeting

Priyanka Chopra has thanked Nick Jonas for arranging a meeting with Mariah Carey in London after her concert at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 25 May. The actress took to Instagram to share a backstage picture with the singer.

Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their one- year anniversary since they started dating. The actress dubbed Nick "The best husband ever" and wrote, "A Lambily member's dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my favourite!"

Check out Priyanka's Instagram post here

Priyanka made heads turn as she recently made her debut on the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival red carpet along with Nick.

Nick Jonas also shared a heartfelt post to mark their first anniversary, with a picture from one of their Cannes appearances.

Here is Nick's Instagram post

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 09:37:02 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.