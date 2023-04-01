Priyanka Chopra on Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's launch: 'The Ambani family has its pulse on Indian culture'
At the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spoke about the event they attended and also the grand launch of the centre.
At the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spoke about the event they attended and also the grand launch of the centre. Priyanka said, “The Ambani family has its pulse on Indian culture, and they have that pride of being from our country. I feel this is going to be really special.”
View this post on Instagram
Nick then talks about the event and says, “I have no idea, I’m excited to see how the venue looks like.” Priyanka then talks about the importance of a cultural centre like this and says, “It can help the cultural community tremendously especially in a city like Mumbai. I have lived in Mumbai for a very long time and it’s a stat city, we live above each other. It’s really hard to find that space when you have to put up a show. The fact that they have taken time to build something so beautiful and international looking, I can’t wait to go and see it.”
Recently, Priyanka Chopra gave an explosive interview on being cornered in the Hindi film industry because of which she moved to Hollywood. Kangana Ranaut then alleged that Karan Johar banned Priyanka in Bollywood due to her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst all these allegations, Chopra and Johar met and greeted and even hugged each other at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on March 31. Chopra had the company of her husband Nick Jonas.
In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”
