Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar hug and greet each other at the NMACC launch amid rumours of a rift
Kangana Ranaut alleged that Karan Johar banned Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood due to her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. This was after Chopra's explosive interview on being cornered in the Hindi film industry.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra gave an explosive interview on being cornered in the Hindi film industry because of which she moved to Hollywood. Kangana Ranaut then alleged that Karan Johar banned Priyanka in Bollywood due to her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst all these allegations, Chopra and Johar met and greeted and even hugged each other at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on March 31. Chopra had the company of her husband Nick Jonas.
In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”
She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”
She began her Hollywood journey with the show Quantico and was then seen in Baywatch, the latest Matrix movie with Keanu Reeves, and is now gearing up for Citadel.
In Citadel, Priyanka and Richard will be seen in the character of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. They are the former elite members of Citadel in the drama series. The duo begin to live as totally different individuals, having no memories of being an agent after a crime lord attacks their organisation. But after eight years, they are contacted by their colleague Bernard (played by Stanley Tucci), and he asks them to join the force again.
