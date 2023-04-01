At the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on March 31, Nita Ambani performed on ‘Raghupati Raghav’ and netizens couldn’t stop praising her dance on social media.

A comment read- “Woman of Substance A woman who doesn’t forget her roots ,her culture, her traditions stands for her country, society and family all together, Love her.”

Talking about the centre, Nita Ambani said in a statement, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

Isha Ambani also shared her thoughts about the centre as she asserted, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

