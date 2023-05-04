Priyanka Chopra on going into deep depression after a botched nose surgery and Bollywood cornering her

Actor Priyanka Chopra thought she was finished even before she started. The actor said a failed nose surgery had completely altered her face, driving her into “deep, deep depression” with the worry that her Bollywood career was over

Priyanka Chopra, who can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s spy-thriller series Citadel, has opened up about bungled nose surgery that nearly ended her career in her early days in the film industry. While speaking to Howard Stern’s show earlier this week, the host asked her about the surgery. She said, “It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.” She went on to add that she began to be fired from movies and thought her career “was over before it started.” It was her father, Ashok Chopra, who came to her rescue.

Her father encouraged her to get over her fears of the knife and suggested a reconstructive surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” she said, adding that her father “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Priyanka Chopra had opened up about the botched surgery in her 2021 memoir titled Unfinished as well. She wrote (quoted by Huffpost), “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

In a recent interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

