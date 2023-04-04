Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden get candid at the press conference of their upcoming show Citadel
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden got candid at the press conference of their upcoming show Citadel and made some intriguing revelations about their experiences and personal lives.
Priyanka Chopra, talking about her recent interview, said, “I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. “I think now where I am… I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space,” she added.
Richard Madden revealed, “I had planned on visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but I’ve been told that leopard lurks in there somewhere so, I guess I’ll have to refrain from going there.” He also added, “I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before we engage in something. I can overthink things and Priyanka was always great at ringing me right back into the room and being so present and allowing us to really play together. That’s kind of in many ways like the characters in the show.”
Also, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Priyanka said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise – an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”