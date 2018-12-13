You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to host wedding reception in Mumbai on 20 December

FP Staff

December 13, 2018 14:49:21 IST

After a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a reception in New Delhi that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides other prominent dignitaries, family members and close friends.

They will now be hosting another reception at Mumbai's Taj Land End on 20 December, which will be attended by colleagues and friends from the film industry. The invite for the event was posted by several fan accounts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image from Facebook

According to India Today, this will be there second reception in the city as they will host a party on 19 December at JW Marriott in Juhu for their extended family and friends.

On the work front, Nick will be involved with Ugly Dolls, which also stars Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX, Pitbull and Bebe Rexha. Priyanka is scheduled to return to the sets of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

