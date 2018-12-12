Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas likely to go the DeepVeer way, may hold two wedding receptions in Mumbai

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may adopt a trend which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unwittingly began — that of having more than one wedding reception in Mumbai. After a lavish affair at the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur, the couple will soon be back in Mumbai to host Priyanka's friends, both from the industry and outside.

Jonas and Chopra had two wedding ceremonies at Jodhpur, one Hindu and the other Christian. They then went on to host a reception in the capital, where the guests included Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, the couple will be hosting two receptions. The first will be held on 16 December and will have all close friends and family members in attendance at the JW Marriot hotel in Juhu. The second would be on 20 December at Taj Lands End, Banra, which will be attended by colleagues and friends in the film industry.

Both Priyanka and Nick have been quite frank about their relationship post their official engagement. They even released exclusive footage of their marriage which shows the two becoming emotional during the special ceremonies.

On the work front, Nick will be involved with Ugly Dolls, which also stars Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX, Pitbull and Bebe Rexha. Priyanka is scheduled to return to the sets of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Chopra may also go to Sikkim with mother Madhu Chopra in the first week of January to promote her production venture Pahuna.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 09:56 AM