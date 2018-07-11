Kelly Clarkson to lead voice cast, perform original songs in STX’s Uglydolls; film slated for 2019 release

Kelly Clarkson is all set to join the voice cast of STXfilms’ UglyDolls according to a report published by Hollywood Reporter. She will be lending her voice to the lead character of Moxy and will perform original songs for the feature. The songs are about Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confronting what it means to be different and the fact that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

“Kelly Clarkson has been a role model to millions of fans since the beginning of her momentous career,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX films. “We are beyond thrilled that for her next project she chose to do ‘Uglydolls’ after she saw our character designs, animatics and set pieces, which she loved. We look forward to collaborating with an artist of Kelly’s exceptional talent and versatility,” reports Variety.

The animated feature is based on the plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, which was named 'Toy of the Year' by the Toy Industry Association in 2006.

Directed by Kelly Asbury, the feature will also include Pitbull among its voice cast and is slated for a 2019 release which will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Clarkson commented "The UglyDolls universal message celebrating our differences and individuality really resonates with me, and when STX showed me how incredible UglyDolls will look and feel, I jumped at being part of that world. I can’t wait to start working with the team at STX, the cast, and filmmakers."

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 15:37 PM