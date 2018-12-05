Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host wedding reception in New Delhi; Narendra Modi in attendance

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on 4 December hosted a party at Taj Palace in New Delhi, that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides other prominent dignitaries, family members and close friends. The couple tied the knot in two separate ceremonies - as per Hindu and Christian rituals - on 1 and 2 December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Just like the wedding affair, the reception was also a fiercely guarded event. There was tight security around the luxury hotel and since the prime minister attended the event, the police was also on its toes.

The background bearing their initials - NP at the centre - was reminiscent of the one that featured as the backdrop of the moment the couple announced their engagement in August.

The bride sported a exquisite champagne Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, a traditional chooda, a multi layered diamond necklace and white roses in her hair while Nick was in a velvet tuxedo blazer and black trousers. Sophie Turner stunned in a nude Sabyasachi ensemble while her fiance Joe wore a navy blue suit. Priyanka's mother Madhu wore an elegant golden sari and Nick's mother was in a traditional embellished gown.

Though they arrived late, the couple smiled for the paparazzi who waited for more than an hour to catch a glimpse of them. PTI writes that after striking a pose for the shutterbugs, Priyanka smiled and told reporters, "Ab aapko family se milate hai."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their reception at Taj Palace in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DHaNbtLyd8 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018

Dear God, find me someone who looks at me the way Nick looks at Priyanka ❤️ #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas can't handle all this love pic.twitter.com/ezbWLpFWCO — Sohini (@_fallinmercy_) December 4, 2018

MISS SOPHIE TURNER WOW pic.twitter.com/90Ht0CnAUo — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) December 4, 2018

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 09:44 AM