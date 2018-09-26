The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra's first look from Shonali Bose's film sees her in a Bengali bride avatar

Priyanka Chopra's next project, Shonali Bose's directorial titled The Sky Is Pink, sees her opposite Farhan Akhtar. After attending Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement party with Anand Piramal in Italy, Chopra has returned to begin work on the project.

The actress shared a picture of her look in the film on her Instagram account captioning it "What is happening here?" Chopra can be seen in a Bengali bridal avatar in the picture.

A Filmfare report further adds that Chopra is scheduled to take off to London by early October to shoot the next schedule of The Sky Is Pink. A source close to the development had said that after completing the first schedule in August in Mumbai, the crew will begin shooting major portions of the film in UK between 10 to 21 October, which is where Aisha (the character) has grown up. The director has apparently done the recce of the location and is currently preparing for the extensive shooting schedule.

The Sky Is Pink's narrative follows Aisha Chaudhary (essayed by Zaira Wasim), who is born with an immune deficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at 13. Priyanka and Farhan are playing Aisha's parents in the film.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 10:53 AM