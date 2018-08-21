Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor likely to appear on Koffee With Karan season 6

With the official announcement of Karan Johar's new season of Koffee With Karan, the media has been abuzz about who will grace the coveted sofas on the swanky sets of the most-talked-about chat show. Here's a round up of the several predictions.

A recent DNA article claimed that the Dhadak duo, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will make their debut on the show this season. A source even revealed that Sunny Leone, who recently launched a web series based on her life, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, will be one of the solo guests on season 6.

Another Indian Express article said that Virat and Anushka are supposed to make their first appearance together on the show post their marriage. Other real-life couples were also considered as part of the guest list on the show, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The report also claimed that Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan who recently faced considerable online trolling for her Vogue debut, may also feature on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

Republic stated that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear on the show together for the first time. The duo is also to be joined by Katrina Kaif.

Another favourite for the guest list were the recently engaged pair of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, says filmibeat.com.

Koffee With Karan season 6 will air on Star World from 21 October.

