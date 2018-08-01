Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, makes debut on Vogue India's cover for August edition

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is Vogue India's cover girl for August. The cover was launched by SRK at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, reports GQ India.

The star was emotional at the prospect of Suhana debuting with her first photo shoot for a magazine. He promptly tweeted about the occasion and how surreal he felt about it.

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Mother Gauri Khan shared a 'behind the scenes' on her Twitter profile which shows Suhana in several chic outfits styled by designer Anaita Adajania. A candid Q&A is interspersed within the video where Suhana confesses that the one thing that most people do not know about her is that she has "crooked fingers". She also admits that one trait she shares with her star father is that they are both quite shy.

SRK also added that Suhana's opportunity to feature on the magazine was to be taken as a responsibility by her, reports GQ India. “(By) putting her on this cover is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter,” added the actor.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 09:48 AM